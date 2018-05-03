Brewers complete three-game sweep over Reds

The Milwaukee Brewers completed a three-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds with a 3-1 win at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday night.

Christian Yelich clubbed a solo home run in the fifth to put the Brewers in the lead for good. Orlando Arcia added two hits and a RBI, while pitcher Wade Miley made his Brewers debut on the mound, allowing a single run in six innings of work for the win.

Dan Jennings pitched a scoreless seventh inning and Jeremy Jeffress came on to close out his second straight save with two innings of relief.

The Brewers moved back into first place atop the National League Central Division at 19-13, a half game in front of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Devin Mesoraco doubled in the lone run for the Reds, which dropped to 7-24. Luis Castillo gave up two runs in six-plus frames to fall to 1-4.

The Brewers are off on Thursday. They’ll open a three-game weekend series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night at Miller Park.