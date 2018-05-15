Brewers grab series opener in Phoenix

Christian Yelich singled in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 7-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Phoenix.

Tyler Saladino added a two-run, inside-the-park home run in the ninth inning for Milwaukee, which improved to 4-1 on their current 10-game road trip.

Junior Guerra tossed six innings of two-run ball to even his record at 3-3 for the Brewers.

Steven Souza Jr. doubled in his first run as a Diamondback in the fourth. Nick Ahmed had the other RBI on a sac-fly for the Diamondbacks, who have dropped six-straight to fall to 24-17 on the season.

Patrick Corbin allowed four runs in six-plus innings, falling to 4-1.

Arizona outfielder A.J. Pollock left in the ninth inning with a left thumb sprain. Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun was scratched from the lineup prior to the game with back tightness.

Game two of the series is tonight. Jhoulys Chacin will get the start for the Brewers. Zach Greinke goes for Arizona.