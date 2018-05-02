Brewers hold off Reds for second straight win

The Milwaukee Brewers won their second straight on Tuesday night, holding off the Cincinnati Reds 7-6 at Great American Ballpark.

Hernan Perez clubbed a solo home run in the seventh inning and the Brewers made it hold up. Travis Shaw and Jesus Aguilar also hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning for the Brewers.

Chase Anderson worked 5 1/3 innings to pick up the win and move to 3-2 on the season. Jeremy Jeffress recorded the final five outs for his first save.

Eugenio Suarez clubbed a two-run home run and drove in three runs, but the Reds still lost for the fifth time in the last seven games, falling to 7-23 on the season. Homer Bailey gave up five runs in five innings and fell to 0-4.

Miley debuts tonight

After a groin injury derailed the start of Wade Miley’s season, the veteran left-hander is ready to go and will make his Brewers debut tonight in the final game of the series.

Miley made three rehab starts at Class AA Biloxi. He struck out 11 in his last rehab start.

Luis Castillo (1-3, 7.85) gets the start for the Brewers.

Knebel starting rehab stint

Brewers reliever Corey Knebel is headed to Class AA Biloxi to begin a rehab stint with the Shuckers. Knebel is expected to make 3 or 4 appearances and if all goes well, will rejoin the Brewers during their next road trip.

Knebel was placed on the disabled list on April 6 after he suffered a strained left hamstring in a loss to the Cubs.