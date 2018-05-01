Brewers land much needed win

Manny Pina and Lorenzo Cain homered and Domingo Santana capped off a three-run rally in the seventh inning with a two-run double off of former Brewer Jared Hughes, sending the Milwaukee Brewers to a come-from-behind 6-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ballpark.

It was a much-needed win for the Brewers after they were swept in a four-game series by the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. The Brewers were shutout three times in that series, giving even more importance to the sudden burst of offense.

The Brewers led twice, only to lose it. They took the lead for good in the seventh and this time, behind the left arm of Josh Hader, they held on.

Brandon Woodruff secured the win and Hader wound up striking out a career-high eight in just 2 2/3 innings to close it out. Hader became the first reliever since the save became an official stat in 1969 to fan eight batters in a save of less than three innings. He didn’t allow a hit and walked one while throwing 37 pitches.

Game two of the series is tonight (6:10 p.m.). Chase Anderson (2-2, 2.86) pitches for the Brewers. Homer Bailey (0-3, 4.19) goes for the Reds.