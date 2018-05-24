Brewers off to franchise best start

Travis Shaw’s three-run homer highlighted a seven-run fourth inning, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 9-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday afternoon at Miller Park.

Tyler Saladino added a solo home run and drove in two runs, while Jesus Aguilar drove in three runs, leading the Brewers to a sweep of the three-game series.

Brent Suter allowed a pair of solo home runs in 5 2/3 innings of work and improved to 4-3.

The Brewers improved to 31-19, the best record in the National League. It’s also the best 50-game start for the Brewers in franchise history.

The Brewers finished 5-1 in their season series with Arizona. The Diamondbacks came into Miller Park in a funk and it got even worse by the end. They have lost 13 of their last 14 games.

The Brewers improved to 15-6 since being swept by the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

The Brewers open a four-game series against the New York Mets at Miller Park tonight. Zach Davies (2-3, 4.24) returns from the disabled list to pitch for the Brewers. Steven Matz (1-3, 4.42) gets the nod for the Mets.