Brewers offense continues to struggle scoring runs

The Milwaukee Brewers managed just two hits on Sunday, in a 9-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates at Miller Park.

Pirates pitcher Chad Kuhl continued to dominate the Brewers, allowing just one hit in seven innings and not allowing the crowd of 38,285 to ever get going. It’s the seventh time this season the Brewers have been shutout, after being blanked just eight times all of last year.

It’s a big number already, for sure,” said manager Craig Counsell. “The series in Chicago, conditions played a role. But seven is too many right now.”

Besides the run production itself, the Brewers are 14-1 against Miami, Cincinnati, San Diego and Kansas City. They are averaging 5.5 runs per game. In their 20 games against winning teams, Chicago, St. Louis, New York and Pittsburgh, the Brewers are 6-14 and have averaged just 2.5 runs a game.

The Brewers have gotten little from the bottom of the batting order. The catchers, Manny Pina and Jett Bandy are hitting under .200 combined. Shortstop Orlando Arcia is hitting just .222 and while Jonathan Villar has been OK at second base, his backup Eric Sogard, is batting .100, currently mired in a 0 for 27 slump.

The Brewers problem is the rest of their lineup is under-performing as well.

Thanks to some solid pitching and a really good bullpen, the Brewers have come out of this early stretch with a winning record. Without that, they might be buried already.

Chase Anderson didn’t have his good stuff on Sunday, allowing five runs in 5 1/3 innings, but the Brewers offense didn’t do anything for him anyway.

Anderson (3-3) has been giving up the home run ball, already serving up 10 home runs this season after allowing just 14 all of last year.

The Brewers get Monday off and will open a short 2-game series against the Cleveland Indians at Miller Park on Tuesday night.

