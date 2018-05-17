Brewers use long ball to beat Diamondbacks

The Milwaukee Brewers clubbed four home runs in the first four innings en route to a 8-2 win over the Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Wednesday.

Travis Shaw and Domingo Santana hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning. Christian Yelich added a two-run shot in the second, and Tyler Saladino hit a solo shot in the fourth.

Brandon Woodruff pitched five innings, allowing only a solo home run to pick up the win, helping the Brewers to a 5-2 record on their 10-game road trip. That trip will close with three games at Minnesota, starting Friday night. The Brewers have the day off today.

Injury update

Ryan Braun missed the entire series with back issues and could be headed for another stint on the disabled list.

Catcher Stephen Vogt underwent season-ending shoulder surgery on Wednesday.

Pitcher Chase Anderson, who went on the 10-day disabled list because of a bout with food poisoning, is expected to return to the rotation on Monday when Arizona visits Miller Park.

Pitcher Zach Davies is also trying to come back from rotator cuff inflammation. He threw a bullpen session and if he has no ill effects from that, he could next throw in either a simulated game or a minor league contest.