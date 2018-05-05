Bucks expected to interview Spurs assistant Becky Hammon

The Milwaukee Bucks coaching search is underway with the interview process starting as early as this weekend.

The list of potential candidates to interview continues to grow, with the latest being San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon.

A woman has never been a head coach in the NBA and Hammon is the first female assistant in the league.

The bucks have said they have a thorough plan and process in place to hire their next coach, but with no timeline. However, teams are preparing for the NBA draft on June 21 and free agency which starts in July 1st, which means the Bucks would like to have a coach in place before then.

Current coach Joe Prunty will also be among those interviewed. He led the Bucks to a 21-16 record after taking over for the fired Jason Kidd in January. The Bucks said at that time that Prunty would have a chance to keep the job.

The Bucks won 44 games this past season, two more than the previous year, but failed to advance beyond the first round of the NBA playoffs.