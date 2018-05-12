Bucks First Round of Head Coach Interviews Nearly Complete

The Milwaukee Bucks are nearly done with their first round of interviews for their head coaching position.

Milwaukee will next interview Spurs assistant Becky Hammon and former Cavs coach David Blatt. The team met with former New Orleans Hornets coach Monty Williams Thursday, and it’s possible another assistant could join the first round of interviews.

The team has also interviewed Spurs assistant Ettore Messina, former Hornets head coach Steve Clifford, and former Hawks head coach Mike Budenholzer. Interim coach Joe Prunty interviewed with the team this past Wednesday.

Once the first round is done, GM Jon Horst will pair down the list of candidates to three or four. It’s then that the Bucks ownership group will become involved in the process.

Another name that could become a possibility is Dwayne Casey, who was fired by the Toronto Raptors on Friday after they were swept in the second round of the playoffs. Casey led Toronto to the top regular season record in the Eastern Conference, and was named the NBA’s coach of the year.