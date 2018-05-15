Bucks to meet with Budenholzer a second time today

The Milwaukee Bucks will meet with former Atlanta Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer for a second time today (Tuesday). According to reports, the second interview will include members of the Bucks ownership group.

The Bucks have met with several coaching candidates, including Joe Prunty, who finished the previous season on a interim basis after Jason Kidd was fired in January.

Budenholzer has spent the last five seasons as head coach of the Atlanta Hawks and 17 years before that as an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs.

If the Bucks like Budenholzer, they may have to move quickly to lock him up. He is also said to be the top candidate in Toronto after the Raptors fired head coach Dwayne Casey.

While in Atlanta, Budenholzer guided the Hawks to the playoffs four times, including a 60-win campaign in 2014-15. The Hawks advanced to the Eastern Conference finals and Budenholzer was named the NBA’s Coach of the Year.