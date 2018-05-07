‘Bucky on Parade’ puts spotlight on UW mascot

Putting Madison’s love affair with Buckingham U. Badger is on parade, Bucky Badger is everywhere. Or at least everywhere in Madison and Dane County, where 85 six-foot-tall statues are on display.

Local and regional artists transformed blank Buckys into individual works of art that will be on display through September 12.

Great handiwork by students from @MilwaukeeMPS for #BuckyonParade! Make sure to check out “All Hands on Bucky” at the Village on Park! pic.twitter.com/B0cmzAi2BV — UW Ind & Sys Eng (@uwisye) May 7, 2018

Bucky on Parade is sponsored by the Madison Area Sports Commission with support from the Greater Madison Convention & Visitors Bureau and in partnership with the University of Wisconsin-Madison and other associated entities.