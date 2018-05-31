Candidates turning in signatures on nomination papers

Candidates for office in Wisconsin are turning in signatures on their nomination papers — and in a few cases, a lot more than required by the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Governor Scott Walker’s campaign, for example, arrived at the Elections Board on Wednesday with 12,000 signatures, and

University if Wisconsin political scientist Barry Burden says prospective voters shouldn’t read too much into that. “It doesn’t mean a lot. The thresholds to get on the ballot in Wisconsin are relatively low, compared to other states,” said Burden.

For statewide offices that minimum is 2,000, with a maximum of 4,000. A check with the Elections Board found that the Walker campaign only actually submitted 4,000 signatures, and left with the rest. “It’s just a point of pride with a campaign, to deliver many thousand of signatures,” Burden said.

At least 10 Democrats hoping to run against Walker in November are expected to file by Friday’s deadline.