Child tax credit proving popular

Wisconsin parents are wasting no time filing claims for the governor’s $100 per-child sales tax rebates. The Department of Revenue reports 324,000 claims were filed in the first week.

The deadline for filing claims is July 2nd, but the state is encouraging eligible taxpayers not to wait until the last day. It has been estimated that about 670,000 Wisconsin households are eligible to file a claim, on $1.2 million children.

Families who have children under 18-years-old living at home have until July 2nd to go to childtaxrebate.WI.gov and sign up for the rebate. The $100 rebate will either be mailed out as a check or directly deposited into their bank account.

Walker, who is up for reelection in November, promoted the credit in stops in Wausau and Green Bay last week.