‘Click It or Ticket’ underway in Wisconsin

The annual “Click it or Ticket” effort is underway on Wisconsin highways. David Pabst, Director of the state DOT’s Bureau of Transportation Safety, said the ten percent of people who still don’t “buckle up” accounts for nearly half of driver and passenger traffic fatalities.

“We’ve done a good job, we’re at ninety percent usage rate,” Pabst said. “It’s just so important that last ten percent starts to buckle up.” Hence the annual stepped-up enforcement effort, for one week on either side of the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

“We don’t want to write more tickets, we just want voluntary compliance,” Pabst said. “That’s the simplest thing to do, just buckle up so you don’t get that ticket.”

Law enforcement agencies throughout the state team up for the annual safety belt enforcement campaign