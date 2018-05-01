Democrats in legislature say Farm Bill SNAP changes will hurt kids

Democrats in the Wisconsin legislature say changes to food stamps in the House Farm Bill will hurt Wisconsin children. Wisconsin Democrats in Washington don’t like the changes to SNAP, and neither do Democrats and advocates in Madison.

Hunger Task Force executive director Sherrie Tussler said the work requirements in the GOP Farm Bill will hurt kids. “Children should never lose. Children should always have three meals a day,” Tussler said.

State Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling said a Legislative Fiscal Bureau memo shows that about 23,000 kids could lose free or reduced lunches by losing FoodShare eligibility. “You can’t concentrate and do well, when you don’t know where your next meal is going to come from,” she said.

Shilling said if the Farm Bill passes without changes, Wisconsin lawmakers need to step up, to keep kids from going hungry.