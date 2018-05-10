DOJ requests SCOTUS to not hear Dassey appeal

The state Wisconsin Department of Justice has requested that the U.S. Supreme Court not hear Brendan Dassey’s appeal. Dassey and his uncle, Steven Avery, were convicted in the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach.

A federal judge overturned Dassey’s conviction, but a federal appeals court confirmed it. His legal team filed an appeal with the Supreme Court in February.

The state’s request that the court not hear it argues Dassey’s attorneys seek a change in the law governing juvenile interrogations – but that detectives properly questioned Dassey. There is no specific timeline for when the high court will announce if it will hear his case.