Driver of semi that hit school bus charged

The driver of an 18-wheeler which slammed into the back of a school bus this week faces OWI charges. Forty-two-year-old Wayne Murphy of Indianapolis is being held in the Columbia County Jail.

A 15-year-old Milwaukee girl who was sitting in the back of the bus, Alexis Jenkins, is at Children’s Hospital in Madison listed in critical condition. A second student is in good condition.

Twenty people on the bus from Hope Christian School were injured while they were on a field trip to the Wisconsin Dells. The bus was parked on the shoulder of Interstate 39/90 when it was hit on Wednesday morning

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported that five people were injured Thursday afternoon in a similar accident involving a tractor-trailer truck and a commercial bus. It happened in a construction zone on Interstate 39-90. The Lamers bus had 30 passengers on board, and all the injuries were minor.