Ex Green Bay band teacher charged in sexting to student

A former band instructor at Green Bay West High School has been charged with allegedly sending sexually explicit text messages to a student.

Green Bay Police Lieutenant Jeff Brester said 37-year-old David Viste is charged with two felony counts of child enticement and one felony count of stalking.

The communication took place between August of last year through April of this year. Viste allegedly sent nearly 1,000 text messages to the student. The teen told Viste he was not interested, and told police that he felt like he was being stalked.

Police are still investigating the possibility, that Viste may have had inappropriate communications with other underage students. Viste, who has already posted a $10,000 signature bond, was placed on administrative leave on May 2nd. That was the day after West High School’s principal became aware that he may be responsible for “inappropriate conduct.” Viste resigned the next day.

WTAQ