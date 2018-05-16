Flatoff sentenced to life in prison

A man convicted of causing a deadly standoff in downtown Neenah will spend the rest of his life in prison. Winnebago County Judge John Jorgenson made his ruling Wednesday. Jorgenson said Brian Flatoff’s own comments — to the effect that he wouldn’t do anything different — were concerning.

Flatoff was convicted of Felony Murder for the death of hostage Michael Funk, and two counts of Attempted Homicide for shooting at Neenah Police Officers Craig Hoffer and Jonathan Kuffel. Flatoff was also convicted of conspiracy to kill his friend Vance Dalton.

Flatoff went to Eagle Nation Cycles in December of 2015 in a dispute over a motorcycle. He took people hostage and had a shootout with Neenah police. Hostage Michael Funk was shot and killed by two Neenah police officers while he was trying to escape. Funk had a gun when he ran outside the building.

On Thursday, the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago is scheduled to hear oral arguments in a case filed by Funk’s widow. Theresa Funk is suing the City of Neenah over her husband’s death. The case was dismissed in a district court but Funk appealed to the federal court, which agreed to hear arguments.

WHBY