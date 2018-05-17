Former DA reprimanded for harassing texts

A former central Wisconsin district attorney has been reprimanded for sending racy texts to a client.

The State Supreme Court publicly reprimanded Attorney John Schellpfeffer this month for sending sexually charged texts to a client he was representing in family court cases. He texted the client to “wear something sexy” to a meeting along with other sexual jokes and memes.

Schellpfeffer was formerly the Lincoln County district attorney and is now in private practice.

No fines were assessed in the case.