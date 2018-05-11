Foxconn announces ‘Smart City, Smart Future’ competition

Foxconn Technology Group will put up $1 million in awards and grants over the next three years, to Wisconsin college students who take part in its “Smart City, Smart Future” competition. Foxconn exec Alan Young said the contest will help identify innovativations in energy, mobility, public policy, and technology.

“We’re doing this because we want to seek out the best ideas, for building smart, connected systems and cities,” Young said.

More details will be announced in August at UW Parkside in Kenosha. Foxconn plans to build a $10 billion facility in Mount Pleasant. The plant could employ up 13,000 people in the manufacture of liquid crystal display screens.