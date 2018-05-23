Foxconn disputes report claiming investment rollback

Foxconn is disputing a story that they’re cutting back on investments in Wisconsin.

A report in the Nikkei Asian Review says Foxconn might not be building an entirely new plant in Wisconsin, and instead moving older production lines to the state. A source cites the lack of a full supply chain needed to make large displays for mobile devices.

Foxconn said the story was not based on any facts and that their investment commitment is unchanged and that they will meet “all contractual obligations with the relevant government agencies.”