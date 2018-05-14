Foxconn taps Hammes as lead developer

Foxconn has picked a company to lead development at it’s Wisconsin campus. A press release from Foxconn Technology Group named Hammes Company as master planner for the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park in Racine County.

Foxconn Appoints Hammes Company as Master Planner for its World-class Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park. Read the statement: https://t.co/2hH2piZjyd — Wisconn Valley Innovation Center (@Wisconn_Valley) May 14, 2018

Founder and managing partner John Hammes is Governor Scott Walker‘s campaign finance chairman for his reelection effort, and held the same job during the GOP governor’s unsuccessful presidential campaign in 2015. Hammes has been a big campaign contributor to Republicans.

He’s a part owner of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks and owner of the Northwoods League’s Lakeshore Chinooks.

Hammes Company will serve as Foxconn’s lead partner in planning infrastructure and other development in Racine County.