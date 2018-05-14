Google+

Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / Business / Foxconn taps Hammes as lead developer

Foxconn taps Hammes as lead developer

By

Foxconn has picked a company to lead development at it’s Wisconsin campus. A press release from Foxconn Technology Group named Hammes Company as master planner for the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park in Racine County.

Founder and managing partner John Hammes is Governor Scott Walker‘s campaign finance chairman for his reelection effort, and held the same job during the GOP governor’s unsuccessful presidential campaign in 2015. Hammes has been a big campaign contributor to Republicans.

He’s a part owner of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks and owner of the Northwoods League’s Lakeshore Chinooks.

Hammes Company will serve as Foxconn’s lead partner in planning infrastructure and other development in Racine County.


Print pagePDF pageEmail page