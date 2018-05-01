Governor Walker declares wildfire emergency

Governor Walker has declared a state of emergency in response to wildfire conditions across Wisconsin.

“We are taking a precautionary measure in order to protect our state,” said Governor Walker. “By taking this step we are ensuring that the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has the tools to combat the spread of any wildfires.”

The move opens up support from the Wisconsin National Guard to help the Department of Natural Resources and Wisconsin Emergency Management fight fires across the state.

Red Flag fire warnings were issued Sunday and Monday for parts of Western Wisconsin.

You can find out your local fire warning by calling 1-888-WIS-BURN or visiting the DNR’s Fire Warning page.