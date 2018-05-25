Grady to challenge Roth for state Senate

A supervisor on the Outagamie County board is entering the race for a state Senate seat. Dan Grady of Appleton has announced that he’s running in the 19th District, as a Democrat.

He plans to challenge Republican Senator Roger Roth of Appleton. Roth was elected to the Senate in 2014 following previous service in the Assembly. He’s currently President of the Senate.

Grady worked for former U.S. Senator Herb Kohl in Washington D.C. He’s in his third term on the county board, representing parts of Appleton’s west side and Grand Chute. He’s the chair of the public safety committee.

