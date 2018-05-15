Granite Peak cited by Feds

Granite Peak could find itself in some hot water after taking millions of gallons of water from the Big Rib River without gaining federal approval.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, says it’s approval is mandatory when a business wants to pump over one million gallons of water. Granite Peak says they would eventually like to use up to 17.28 million gallons per day to make snow.

Domtar filed a 105 page complaint to FERC in March saying that the water Granite Peak is taking could affect the flow of Domtar’s dam.

Craig Timm, Manager of Regional Public Affairs for Domtar, tells WAOW-TV that he’s confident that Domtar is following all of the rules and regulations needed.

He said, “Domtar is permitted by FERC to operate and maintain it’s dam. That permit, just as background, lasts for 30 years and was last renewed in 1996 and needs to be renewed in 2026.”

The issue came to light when Granite Peak announced it would like to make more snow on Rib Mountain during the 2017-18 season.

Granite Peak issued a statement on the issue reading in part “Granite Peak is confident we can continue to move forward in a collaborative manner”.

Domtar and Granite Peak have until May 31st to respond to FERC’s action plan.

WSAU