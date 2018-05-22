Green Bay man fined after dog-wolf hybrid bites child

A Green Bay resident was fined more than $1,600 after his dog-wolf hybrid bit a child. Police were called to a residence on the west side of the city, just after 11:00 a.m. Thursday for a report of a dog bite. The animal, a cross between a domesticated dog and wolf, weighed 107.5 pounds and stood 37 inches tall.

The owner of the dog was issued multiple citations, including animal bite and keeping an exotic animal. The child’s injuries are non-life threatening and police said the animal was not provoked.

The incident serves as a reminder to residents that it is illegal to possess a wolf hybrid within the Green Bay city limits and without proper permitting through the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Police were unable to say if the dog was euthanized.

WTAQ