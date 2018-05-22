Gun policy question gets few responses from Wisconsin House members

A majority of Wisconsin’s House delegation did not respond, to a newspaper’s question about gun policy. A policy agenda promoted by survivors of the Parkland school shooting in Florida includes five items:

1. Dedicated funding for the CDC to research gun violence

2. Strengthening the ATF’s ability to track and record gun sales

3. Universal background checks for gun purchases

4. A ban on magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition

5. A ban on assault weapons, including a registration or buyback program for these weapons already in circulation

Before last week’s school shooting near Houston, The Washington Post contacted the office of every U.S. representative to gauge their support or opposition to the proposals. Five of Wisconsin’s House members, Republicans Sean Duffy, Mike Gallagher, Glenn Grothman and Jim Sensenbrenner, and Democrat Ron Kind did not respond. Republican Paul Ryan said no. Democrats Gwen Moore and Mark Pocan said yes.