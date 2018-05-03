Hader named NL reliever of the month

Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Josh Hader was named the National League reliever of the month on Wednesday. Hader posted a 1.00 ERA, a 0.50 WHIP and held opponents to just four hits and a .070 collective batting average, while saving a total of four games.

Hader struck out 39 batters in just 18 innings, a rate of 19.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

On Monday, Hader struck out eight of the nine batters he faced in 2 2/3 innings in the Brewers series opening win over the Cincinnati Reds. It made him the first pitcher in modern baseball history to strike out eight batters in less than three innings of relief.

Hader is a big part of a Brewers bullpen that is one of the best in baseball after the first month-plus of the season.