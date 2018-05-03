Happ working out for the Lakers today

Wisconsin Badger forward Ethan Happ has yet to receive an invite to the NBA Combine, but he’s still set to undergo some private workouts for NBA teams.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported that Happ is scheduled to workout for the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.

Happ can work out for NBA teams and still maintain his collegiate eligibility. The Badger big man has yet to sign with an agent, so he can still withdraw his name from draft consideration and return to school for his senior season.

Happ initially said he would return to school if he’s not projected to be selected in the first round.

Happ has until May 30th to gather all of the information he can before making a decision.

Happ has been working out with a trainer in Chicago. He averaged 17.9 points, 8 rebounds and 3.7 assists a game as a junior last season.