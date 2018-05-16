Hintz blasts Walker budget requests

Governor Walker’s call for zero percent budget increases from a number of state agencies is frustrating the Assembly’s top democrat.

Walker sent a message to the heads of state agencies this week about the upcoming state budget asking them to submit budgets that planned for zero increases in funding from the state. The only exceptions to the zero increase would be for school funding, prisons, and Medicaid.

Assembly Democratic Leader Gordon Hintz says that is the Governor giving back to wealthy donors. “Here we are in the ninth longest national economic expansion and as we see over the last eight years we keep cutting funding for a lot of core state programs to pay for tax cuts for the wealthiest individuals in the state.”

Hintz says the decision is tone deaf when it comes to figuring out what sort of issues both state agencies and Wisconsin residents currently face. “By giving instructions like this, you have no idea what the true priorities and needs are for many of the state programs.”

“Most states are increasing their investments in programs that provide opportunity, that enhance quality of life, and provide care to the citizens of their state. Wisconsin is completely missing the boat,” Says Hintz.

Walker’s request is the first part of the budgeting cycle for 2019-21.