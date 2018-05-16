Historic Milwaukee church burns

Firefighters battled a devastating four-alarm fire at historic Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in downtown Milwaukee on Tuesday. The church is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is a designated State Historic Site.

More than 80 firefighters were involved in bring the fire under control. There were no injuries and no damage to neighboring buildings.

A parishioner told Fox 6 News that repairs were underway on the historic church’s roof at the time of the fire. The congregation was founded in the 1840s by German immigrants, and the church was built in 1878.