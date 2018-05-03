Ryan restores House chaplain to post

The House chaplain who stepped down at the behest of Speaker Paul Ryan of Janesville has rescinded that resignation, and Ryan has restored him to his position.

At an event in Milwaukee this week, Ryan claimed some House members felt pastoral services from the Reverend Patrick J. Conroy were inadequate.

But in a letter to Ryan, Conroy wrote that he’s never been disciplined or reprimanded, or heard complaints about his ministry. Conroy said he gave in to pressure from the speaker’s staff when he agreed to resign in April, believing Ryan had the power to fire him.

Ryan’s office released a statement on Thursday, which said he was restoring the Jesuit priest to his position.

INBOX: @SpeakerRyan says Fr. Conroy will be restored as House Chaplain. pic.twitter.com/8hVYePFdJc — Ed O’Keefe (@edokeefe) May 3, 2018