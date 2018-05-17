Husky provides update on refinery fire

Officials with Husky Energy Oil Refinery in Superior say, to date, 2,360 claims have been filed since the April 26 explosion and fire. Husky officials say that they have about 318 employees and contractors that are on-site daily, working to secure and stabilize the refinery.

An additional 81 people are staffing the Emergency Operations Center, and another 45 workers are out in the community monitoring air quality, processing claims, and cleaning up debris.

Spokespeople added that electricity has been restored to several buildings, and the wastewater treatment plant is running again.Once debris is cleared, Stinson Avenue is expected to reopen to traffic later next week.

A 24-hour resident’s line is available to assist people with claims related to the incident: 1-855-527-5002.

KDAL