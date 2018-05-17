Jackson signs deal with Packers

And then there was one. The Green Bay Packers announced the signing of second-round pick, defensive back Josh Jackson out of the University of Iowa.

Jackson was projected by many to be taken in the first round but went unselected until the Packers picked him in round two of this springs NFL Draft.

It leaves the Packers with just one unsigned draft choice out of the 11 selections. Third-round selection, linebacker Oren Burks out of Vanderbilt is still without a contract.

The Packers open the first of their OTA’s next week. They have a total of 10 OTA’s prior to the teams mandatory minicamp June 12th through the 14th.