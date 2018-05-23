Johnson’s ‘Right to Try’ bill ready for president’s signature

“Right to try” legislation authored by U.S. Senator Ron Johnson is expected to become law. The bill from the Wisconsin Republican makes it possible for terminally ill patients to try experimental drugs.

The House on Tuesday passed the bill, approved by the Senate last year. Johnson touted the vote as a win for patients and families.

There are so many to thank, but the real heroes are Trickett, Frank, Jordan, Matt, their families, and thousands of others who worked tirelessly to pass right to try throughout America. #RTT #RightToTry pic.twitter.com/3cvHNiOAJo — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) May 23, 2018

But some patient advocacy groups warn it could give patients access to drugs that may end up shortening their lives. President Donald Trump is expected to sign the legislation into law.