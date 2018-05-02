Juckem leaving UW-Oshkosh

After guiding the UW-Oshkosh Titan men’s basketball team to the NCAA D-3 title game, head coach Pat Juckem is moving on.

Juckem is taking over the program at Washington University-St. Louis.

Juckem led Oshkosh into the NCAA Tournament in each of the last three seasons, leading the Titans to a 95-73 record in six seasons at the school.

Juckem and the Titans finished 25-8 last season, falling to Nebraska Wesleyan 78-72 in the D-3 title game. Juckem takes over for Mark Edwards, who was fired after 37 seasons at the school.