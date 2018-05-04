Judge invalidates permits for Monroe Co. sand plant

A judge rules against a proposed western Wisconsin frac sand plant. The Department of Natural Resources granted Georgia-based Meteor Timber permits to fill 16 acres of wetlands for the $70 million dollar sand processing plant in Monroe County.

The permits were challenged in court by Clean Wisconsin and the Ho-Chunk Nation.

Administrative Law Judge Eric Defort ruled Friday that the DNR improperly granted the permits, lacking enough information to determine the environmental impact. Defort also said Meteor’s mitigation plan wasn’t adequate and the project would cause significant adverse impacts.