Knebel making progress in his bid to return to action

Milwaukee Brewers reliever Corey Knebel threw live batting practice in Cincinnati on Monday, showing progress in his attempt to return to the lineup. Knebel has been on the disabled list since April 6 with a left hamstring strain.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell said they’ll evaluate Knebel on Tuesday, but feel he’s definitely making progress.

Counsell said Knebel is on schedule and could rejoin the team for their next road trip, which starts May 10 at Colorado.

Knebel saved 39 games a year ago, making the National League All-Star team for the very first time.

The Brewers have filled the role by committee since Knebel departed, but Josh Hader has come on of late, earning his 4th save of the season on Monday night against the Reds. Hader struck out eight batters and became the first reliever since the save became an official stat in 1969 to fan eight batters in a save of less than three innings.

The Brewers bullpen has done a fantastic job in Knebel’s absence, ranking third in the major leagues with a 2.45 ERA. That trails only Arizona (1.70) and Toronto (2.16).