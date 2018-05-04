Life without parole for Nicole VanderHeyden’s killer

A man convicted in the murder of a Brown County woman has been sentenced to life in prison. Jurors found George Burch guilty of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 31-year-old Nicole VanderHeyden.

The body of the mother of three children was found in a field in Bellevue in May of 2016.

On Friday, Judge John Zakowski said if the death penalty was allowed in Wisconsin, he believes Burch would merit it. Instead, Burch received an automatic life sentence, and Kakowski decided Burch shouldn’t ever be eligible for parole.

WHBY