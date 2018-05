A Madison man faces theft charges in an attempted cat-napping.

Madison police say 34-year-old Conor Braverman attempted to steal a cat from the westside PetSmart on Sunday.

Braverman allegedly tried to stuff the cat into a bag and leave the store with it after being told it had already been adopted. An employee tripped him as he tried to leave the store, and several shoppers helped hold him down until police arrived.

Braverman now faces charges of disorderly conduct and felony theft.