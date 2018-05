A case of “car versus house.” A 45-year-old man has been arrested on charges of OWI and reckless driving charges, after crashing his car into a home in Madison.

It happened around 1:30 in the morning on Thursday.

Police say the car went into the garage, through a wall and into the kitchen. The family, which includes three kids, was asleep at the time. Nobody was hurt. The driver ran from the scene but was nabbed by police a short time later.

WIBA