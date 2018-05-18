Madison police name suspect in Wednesday night shooting

Madison police say the suspect in a Wednesday night shooting on the south side left a trail of chaos as he fled the scene.

Police say 36-year-old Antonio Gentry shot another man in the back of the head and left him for dead as he fled the scene. Police spokesman Joel DeSpain says the suspect forced a father and two children out of a car in his attempt to escape the area.

“He does not have a key fob, which he does not realize and so he’s unable to take that car anywhere. So he jumps back out again, and now he’s on the run, going into two separate apartment buildings on Bridge Road.” Police later found the suspect holed up in one of those apartment buildings where he was arrested and a handgun was recovered.

Neither man lived in the Waunona area apartments. “Really it’s a case of a suspect and a victim, neither of whom live in that area but who have acquaintances in that area, who got into an argument,” says DeSpain. “They could have crossed paths in a different neighborhood, but it just happened that it was Waunona Woods Court and Bridge Road.”

DeSpain says this sort of shooting is an anomaly for the Waunona neighborhood, which has a lot of families. “We have kids who saw the actual shooting, we have kids in the car that was carjacked. Other young people in the neighborhood who witnessed this. A lot of them are very frightened.”

The victim is still in critical condition. Attempted homicide charges are being filed against Gentry.