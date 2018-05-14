Teen’s arrest spurs weekend protests in Wauwatosa

A video taken Friday afternoon, showing a Wauwatosa police officer punching a 17-year-old in the head, has gone viral. The couple who shot the video in a mall parking lot can be heard commenting as the Wauwatosa police officer and a mall security officer struggle with the teen.

‘We are tired of this:’ Black Panthers demand officer, security guard be fired after incident at Mayfair Mall: https://t.co/5N1WPfk9ZM pic.twitter.com/So0i8SGY9X — FOX6 News (@fox6now) May 13, 2018

On Saturday, protests took place at Wauwatosa police headquarters and Mayfair Mall, where the arrest took place. “We are tired of this, we are angry, and this has to end,” said King Rick with the Milwaukee Black Panthers. “We are done being nice, we are done asking, we are demanding that our community receive better treatment.”

According to police, five teens inside the mall were acting disorderly, and a separate video shows the officer attempting to speak with the teen, and he refused. Wauwatosa police say the officer’s use of force is being reviewed.