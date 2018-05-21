Man dies after fall from Dane County overpass

A 25-year-old Madison died after falling from a highway overpass in Dane County, while trying to help an alleged intoxicated driver who was involved in a weekend crash near DeForest.

According to Deforest police, officers responded around 9:00 p.m Saturday, to Highway 51 in the Village of DeForest.

An initial investigation shows that a 61-year-old Sun Prairie man was driving south on Highway 51 when he struck numerous guardrails before coming to a stop in the lane of traffic. The Madison man, identified as Matthew Adams, was passing by and stopped to help. While trying to gain access to the driver, he fell over the overpass of Highway 51 onto Bear Tree Parkway below.

The man was transported to the hospital where he later died. “This is an exceptional loss for a family that had a young man die doing something selfless to try to help someone else in a time of need,” said Sgt. Eric McGlynn, with DeForest Police Department.

The 61-year-old driver was also transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated.

WIBA