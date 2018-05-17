Man killed in Clark County officer-involved shooting identified

A man killed after allegedly pulling a gun on officers in Clark County last Friday has been identified as 51-year-old Kelly Gene Abbot of Black River Falls.

Abbot was shot and killed after a high-speed chase last Friday, according to the state Department of Justice. Abbott was shot after he “presented a firearm,” and exchanged gunfire with Clark County Deputy Sheriff Nicholas Klemm and Loyal Police Officer Jacob Schar. Neither of the officers were hit.

The chase was the result of officers trying to make a traffic stop because Abbott was wanted for a felony warrant.

It’s not known exactly where the shooting took place yet. It’s also not known how many shots were fired during the incident or what kind of gun Abbott had.

