Man who decapitated his mother wants out of mental facility

A Sun Prairie homicide suspect accused of killing his mother is asking to be let out of a mental health facility. Matthew Skalitzky was charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide in the death of 68-year-old Jane Skalitzky in September 2015.

Prosecutors said Skalitzky decapitated Jane Skalitzky with a sword, saying he believed she was an inhuman clone. He has been at Mendota Mental Health Institute since being found not guilty due to mental disease/defect in June 2016.

Friday in Dane County Court, Skalitzky’s lawyer asked for a petition to seek conditional release. Judge Josann Reynolds agreed to the petition. Now, the state has 60 days to come up with a plan for his release. The court will hear and consider the plan at a later time.

In court, Skalitzky’s family did not contest his petition.

