Marathon County deputies seek very determined burglar

Marathon County deputies are asking for help catching a very determined burglar.

Deputies say that someone broke through the exterior concrete wall of the Rib Mountain Best Buy early Tuesday morning. The burglar or burglars were then able to get into a stock room and make off with roughly $15,000 with of electronics.

Marathon County investigations lieutenant Jeff Stefonek says this is definitely not a simple smash and grab. “The ability to make it through a concrete wall and successfully make it into an area of the store where high-dollar items are stored seems to have taken some planning. However, we don’t know the specifics of that at this point.”

If you have any information about this crime, please call 715-261-1200 or report anonymously through www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org