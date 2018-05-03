Marquette adds Kansas State to its home schedule this season

Marquette is adding Kansas State to its hoops schedule this coming season. The Golden Eagles will host the Wildcats on December 1st at the Wisconsin Sports and Entertainment Center.

The teams will meet in Manhattan during the 2019-20 season.

The Wildcats reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament this past season and will return a majority of its roster. Most early top 25 lists include the Wildcats. The teams haven’t played since 1988.

Marquette is 3-7 all time against Kansas State, with the last matchup coming in 1988.